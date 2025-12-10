Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Billionaires are racing to build data centers in space

Updated Dec 10, 2025, 5:39pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Blue Origin rocket launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Steve Nesius/Reuters

The next frontier of data center development is out of this world.

Billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who each have their own rival rocket companies, are now racing to build AI facilities in space, while a Nvidia-backed startup announced it trained an AI model from space for the first time.

Such systems at scale could theoretically alleviate the energy constraints that set back their earthbound peers, though skeptics believe Musk and Bezos’ ambitions overlook the technical challenges: One Google executive working on building an orbital data center told The Wall Street Journal it would take 10,000 satellites to match the capacity of a one-gigawatt facility.

J.D. Capelouto
AD