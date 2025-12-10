Billionaires are racing to build data centers in space

The next frontier of data center development is out of this world.

Billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who each have their own rival rocket companies, are now racing to build AI facilities in space, while a Nvidia-backed startup announced it trained an AI model from space for the first time.

Such systems at scale could theoretically alleviate the energy constraints that set back their earthbound peers, though skeptics believe Musk and Bezos’ ambitions overlook the technical challenges: One Google executive working on building an orbital data center told The Wall Street Journal it would take 10,000 satellites to match the capacity of a one-gigawatt facility.