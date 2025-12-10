Events Email Briefings
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says needs more compute to power AI push

Dec 10, 2025, 8:26am EST
A view of construction progress at the Stargate UAE data center in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Emirates News Agency-WAM.

“We needed it yesterday.” This is how urgently Mubadala Investment Co. is looking to leverage high-performance computing power in the UAE, as the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund increasingly relies on AI to screen deals, make investment decisions, monitor assets, and, ultimately, sell its own tech products.

The $330 billion firm has already sold a white-labeled AI corporate governance monitor, developed with local AI firm Inception, to three other companies, Mubadala’s Head of AI Enablement Aidan Millar told Semafor’s Mohammed Sergie onstage at Abu Dhabi Finance Week. But local computing capacity — a necessity for compliance reasons — is a bottleneck, according to the executive. Mubadala expects to be one of the first users of Stargate UAE, a massive data center under construction with US partners in the Abu Dhabi desert, when it opens in 2026, Millar said.

Kelsey Warner
