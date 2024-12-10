Ukraine battles bleak winter amid Russia advances and aid uncertainty

Ukraine faces its most difficult winter of the war so far, experts warned.

Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive, pushing back Kyiv’s forces on several fronts and advancing up to six miles a day, Radio Free Europe reported, while Ukraine lacks the troops and air defenses to stabilize the front lines.

The longer-term future is also worrying, as Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency is raising fears that Washington will scale back support. That said, the president-elect enjoys record levels of support among Ukrainians, according to a poll commissioned by New Europe Center NGO.

Some 44.6% trust Trump, up from 10% in 2023. “This high level of support shows Ukraine expects clearer and more decisive policy towards Ukraine from the new U.S. administration,” the NGO said in a statement.

A Polish defense minister told Bloomberg that Europe “is in a leadership crisis” and needs to step up on Ukraine’s defense, calling particularly on Germany to boost military spending, and said the European Union should work together to finance arms purchases.