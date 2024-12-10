History of caviar wins oddest book title of the year award

A book about the history of the caviar industry was awarded oddest title of the year by a UK magazine.

The Philosopher Fish: Sturgeon, Caviar, and the Geography of Desire won the public vote by the narrowest margin in the history of the contest, administered by The Bookseller.

In a close second and third were How to Dungeon Master Parenting: A Guidebook for Gamifying the Child-Rearing Quest, Leveling Up Your Skills, and Raising Future Adventurers and Looking through the Speculum: Examining the Women’s Health Movement.

“I’ve never seen such deep divisions in the… electorate,” a prize administrator said. “But The Philosopher Fish has a chance to heal those wounds with its classic odd title blend of peculiarity and pomposity.”