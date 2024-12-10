Netanyahu testifies for the first time in his corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified in court for the first time on Tuesday over alleged corruption.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, describing the allegations as a witch-hunt.

″Eight years I’ve waited for this day. Eight years I have waited to present the truth. Eight years I am waiting to knock down once and for all these deluded and absurd charges against me,” Netanyahu said the evening before his testimony.

The first time a sitting Israeli premier takes the stand as a criminal defendant comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza, the entry of Israeli forces into a previously demilitarized buffer zone in Syria-controlled territory, and a tenuous ceasefire in Lebanon.