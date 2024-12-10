The cost of Syria’s reconstruction is slowly coming into focus

The overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime has been met with jubilation in Syria, with many expressing hope that, after 13 years of a devastating civil war and economic hardship, the country can now begin the process of reconstruction.

Syria’s economy shrunk by 85% between 2011 and 2023 amid civil war and global sanctions designed to cripple the Assad regime. It’s unclear whether those sanctions will be lifted or changed, and the exact cost of rebuilding Syria — once estimated to be at least $250 billion in 2021 — is also uncertain, in part because the country has been so isolated from international scrutiny for so long.

AD

As attention turns to what will come next for the country, regional players like Turkey could push for a more stable Syria in order to boost the regional economy, analysts said.