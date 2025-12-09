Warner Bros. Discovery scores 16 Golden Globe nominations

Warner Bros. Discovery scored 16 nominations at the Golden Globes, a sign of its relevance and why Netflix and others are so keen to buy it.

One Battle After Another received nine nominations, while Sinners and The White Lotus also did well. Netflix, which is lined up to buy the company’s studio and streaming assets, received 13 nominations of its own; the merger of the two would create a huge Hollywood force.

The situation is complicated, though: Paramount Skydance is looking to gazump the sale, offering cash to shareholders in a hostile takeover, with US President Donald Trump suggesting there could be competition concerns about the Netflix deal.