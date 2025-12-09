Voters back alternative assets in 401(k)s, poll shows

New industry-backed polling suggests voters favor having access to private markets for their 401(k)s, even as the Trump administration effort faces an uphill climb in Congress.

A new poll conducted by Cygnal and Impact Research on behalf of the private-equity group Council for a Safe and Secure Retirement, shared first with Semafor, found that 65% of voters support the ability to access private markets through their retirement plans. That includes 73% of President Donald Trump’s supporters and 62% of Kamala Harris’ supporters, according to the poll.

A majority of those polled also expressed concern about their retirement funds, and 58% of individuals indicated they’d be more likely to support the proposal when the poll referenced requiring companies to meet “strict criteria” in order to be eligible for such investments.