Trump’s peace deals unravel further

Two agreements that US President Donald Trump has held up as proof of his peacemaker credentials have further unraveled, with critics saying the deals are all but dead.

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday accused Rwanda of violating its commitments to a pact signed just last week in Washington. Thailand, meanwhile, ordered the evacuation of more than 400,000 people from provinces near its border with Cambodia as fighting there intensified; the two nations signed a US-backed agreement in October.

But in Gaza, the Trump-brokered ceasefire looked to be progressing, with Israel saying the second phase of the process would start soon, while Hamas said it was prepared to discuss “freezing or storing” its weapons, the Times of Israel reported.