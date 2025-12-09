Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump lashes out at European leaders

Dec 9, 2025, 5:35pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington
Alexander Drago/Reuters

Rancor between the US and Europe intensified Tuesday after President Donald Trump said the continent is run by “weak” leaders.

His remark to Politico came days after Washington’s new national security strategy excoriated the EU and suggested it is facing civilizational decline. Reactions from the bloc are a mixture of astonishment, concern, and “a reaffirmation of [Europe’s] status as a place of freedom and democratic values, although the latter is somewhat timid,” Spain’s El Mundo wrote.

Responding to Trump’s latest attack, the European Council president said “allies behave with each other.” Washington’s allies haven’t yet defected, two experts wrote in Foreign Affairs, but they will inevitably seek other partners to “protect themselves against American irresponsibility.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD