Trump kicks off rallies focused on affordability

US President Donald Trump today kicks off a series of rallies focused on affordability, a shift that comes as polling showed that public trust in his economic leadership is waning.

His party suffered in November elections partly thanks to concerns about inflation — worries he previously dismissed as a “hoax” — and advisers have pressed him to prioritize combating price rises, beginning with a gathering in Pennsylvania today.

The US economy is booming, inequality is largely flat, and the poorest Americans have become relatively richer in recent years, but voters don’t seem to be feeling that progress — dollar stores are doing a roaring trade. One factor driving frustration may be a growing concentration of wealth among the over-70s.