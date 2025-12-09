Trump elevates fossil fuels in national security plan

The document aims to “rebalance America’s economic relationship with China, prioritizing reciprocity and fairness to restore American economic independence.” Yet it makes that goal more difficult by ignoring the new energy technologies — renewables, batteries, and electric vehicles — that China views as crucial to its own security strategy. As former US climate envoy John Kerry argued in a recent Semafor column, electrification and low-carbon energy are the new keys to energy sovereignty. That message resonates loud and clear in Beijing, but has been suppressed in Washington — a blind spot that risks the US losing leverage and security advantages in the years to come.

The strength of China’s strategy was made clear this week when the country announced its global trade surplus had surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, despite the torrent of US tariffs over the past year. About 15% of the trade surplus growth is attributable to clean tech exports, according to Lauri Myllyvirta, co-founder of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. China is aggressively using its hegemony in these technologies in the same way Trump envisions using US fossil fuels: To strengthen alliances, undercut rivals, and insulate itself from energy imports. What the US might view as anti-competitive dumping of low-cost clean tech exports, countries across the global south are eager to welcome as, simply, cheap energy.

That’s not to say there are no strings attached to Chinese exports (there are), or that oil and gas have already lost their geopolitical relevance (they haven’t, by a long shot). But Beijing is actually guiding, rather than simply responding to, the direction of travel for the global economy by seizing new technologies where it has a decisive advantage. The US, by comparison, seems to be betting on a continuation of the status quo. President Joe Biden’s response to China’s strategy was to launch a new era of US energy tech protectionism, through the tax credits and federal subsidies of the Inflation Reduction Act. The Trump administration dismantled many of those initiatives. Its new security strategy emphasizes the need for greater investment in critical mineral supply chains, but without articulating a vision for how those minerals should be used.

“In the clean-tech sector, the Western response to the ‘China question’ — whether to reject, scrutinize, or learn from and benefit from Chinese know-how, products, and capital — is oftentimes inconsistent, certainly misaligned with global climate interests, and perhaps not even well-suited to the West’s own long-term interests,” said Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute.