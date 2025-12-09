Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

The art world’s latest breakout star is a prime minister

Dec 9, 2025, 5:33pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Edi Rama, multiple works.
Edi Rama, multiple works. Société

A Berlin gallery has found strong demand for the works of a surprising breakout artist — and elected leader.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama trained at the Academy of Fine Arts in Tirana and later drew attention, as the capital’s mayor, for repainting austere Soviet apartment blocks in bright colors. Following showings of Rama’s drawings and sculptures at this year’s Frieze London and Art Basel Paris, Berlin’s Société said it sold about half of the 25 drawings exhibited, and was in talks with prospective buyers for three of his sculptures.

Blending elements of “expressionism, abstractionism and formalism,” Rama’s art constitutes a “new form of neo-Expressionism” influenced by Wassily Kandinsky, an Albanian critic told The Art Newspaper.

Brendan Ruberry
AD