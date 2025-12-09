Tensions flare in Asia over warnings of China aggression

Tensions flared once again in East Asia as countries there warned of increased Chinese aggression.

South Korea on Tuesday scrambled fighter jets after saying that several Chinese and Russian aircraft entered its air defense zone, according to Yonhap. Meanwhile, Japan is accelerating plans for its largest military buildup in at least four decades, Bloomberg reported, as tensions mount between Beijing and Tokyo.

At the heart of that effort is a “Missile Archipelago” near Taiwan where Japan is installing vast combat capabilities. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said last month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan — which Beijing claims as a renegade province — could spark a military response from Tokyo, leading to the countries’ worst diplomatic crisis in years.