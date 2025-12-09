India’s IPO boom outshines market lull

India’s initial public offering ecosystem is thriving despite lackluster market performance and foreign investor retreats.

IPOs have hit a record of $19.6 billion this year, surpassing 2024’s blockbuster showing, Bloomberg reported. Companies are bullish in part because there’s room for growth in the country’s retail investing sector: Only 15% to 20% of Indian households invest in equities and mutual funds, compared to 50% to 60% in the US, a recent Bain report found.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, have grown more concerned over the rupee’s depreciation and the lack of a US-India trade deal, pulling out a net $17.7 billion this year.