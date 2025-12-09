Events Email Briefings
Gaza’s massive reconstruction faces hurdles

Dec 9, 2025, 5:32pm EST
Rubble in Gaza
Nir Elias/Reuters

The second phase of a US-backed peace plan for Gaza is running into hurdles over the enclave’s reconstruction — and who will fund it.

Washington’s UN ambassador said “we’re ready to move forward with rebuilding Gaza,” but a Hamas official said the plan cannot proceed, blaming Israel for ceasefire violations. Reconstructing the territory — sitting under 68 million tons of rubble mixed with unexploded ordnance and human remains — is a monumental and expensive task, and it’s unclear who is willing to foot the bill; some Gulf nations have conditioned funding on Israel backing Palestinian statehood.

Removing the debris could take seven years in a best-case scenario, but it rests on the political will to keep the peace, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
