China to allow limited imports of advanced Nvidia chip

Dec 9, 2025, 5:34pm EST
A Chinese AI convention, with a humanoid robot opening cans of Pepsi
Go Nakamura/Reuters

China is reportedly set to allow — but limit — imports of Nvidia’s advanced H200 chips after US President Donald Trump greenlit the sales.

Beijing is building up its domestic semiconductor industry and has chafed at previous US concessions on less powerful chips, although the H200 “will be a more tempting import for Beijing,” Trivium China wrote. Chinese buyers may be required to go through an approval process, the Financial Times reported.

Trump’s decision amounts to a major shift in Washington’s China policy and waters down “years of US national security safeguards,” Bloomberg wrote. But some argue the move could undermine China’s technological prospects by leaving the country reliant on foreign tech.

J.D. Capelouto
