Exclusive / AI regulation delays plague Congress

President Donald Trump’s tease of his executive order aimed at banning state artificial intelligence regulations is a clear message to Congress: If it won’t make policy, then he will.

“We’ve got senators for sure who have very thoughtful views on both sides of the issue. I’d rather see Congress sort this out,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Semafor.

The AI moratorium divides the GOP — that’s why Trump didn’t get it in the defense policy bill — but Trump’s unilateral move could prompt action.

“We shouldn’t be doing a moratorium. We should be doing something, though,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

In fact, the whole imbroglio can be traced back to congressional inaction.

“The reason why the states want to do it is because Congress is slow in getting something done for the country,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. “We should do it at the congressional level.”