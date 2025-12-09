Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Exclusive / African e-mobility startup shifts strategy amid China competition

Tim McDonnell
Tim McDonnell
Climate and energy editor, Semafor
Dec 9, 2025, 8:09am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Courtesy of Ampersand

One of Africa’s leading e-mobility startups is shifting strategy in response to mounting competition from Chinese manufacturers, its CEO told Semafor.

Ampersand, a Rwanda and Kenya-based manufacturer of electric motorcycles and batteries, will make its network of roughly 70 charging and battery-swap stations open to drivers of motorcycles from competing manufacturers, the company said on Monday, the first startup in Africa’s increasingly crowded e-mobility scene to make that move.

The reason, CEO Josh Whale said, was a recognition that the company’s motorcycle manufacturing line is struggling to compete against the economies of scale that China-based competitors, which are rushing into African markets, can achieve. “Going toe to toe with those guys wasn’t a long-term sustainable strategy,” he said. Ampersand has a more defensible edge, he said, when it comes to the design and production of batteries and related software, and the operation of swap stations. Chinese manufacturer Wylex will be the first whose bikes will be compatible with Ampersand batteries, Whale said; others will be added to the roster soon.

AD