Syria regime collapse thrusts Middle East into geopolitical limbo

The overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government has created a power vacuum that could see the entire Middle East region’s geopolitical landscape reshaped.

Perhaps the biggest fallout is the hit on Iran, which has lost a key ally in its proxy fight with Israel: Hamas, Tehran’s proxy in Gaza, congratulated Syrian rebels Monday for toppling Assad, and reports suggested Hamas may be more willing to negotiate a hostage return with Israel. Russia’s influence in the region — it has military bases in Syria — has also taken a hit.

Ultimately, the biggest player in Syria’s future may prove to be US President-elect Donald Trump, analysts said, as well as crucial mediators like Turkey, which backed some of the rebel groups, and US ally Israel.