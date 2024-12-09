TikTok files emergency injunction in latest bid to stall US ban

TikTok has asked a US federal court for an emergency injunction that would temporarily block an impending ban due to come into effect next month, citing the need for time for the US Supreme Court to take up the case.

“The public interest favours providing sufficient time for the Supreme Court to conduct an orderly review process, and for the incoming Administration to evaluate this exceptionally important case,” TikTok and parent company ByteDance wrote in the filing.

US President-elect Donald Trump has previously signaled that he would “save TikTok” from a ban.

The latest filing comes after a federal appeals court upheld the ban Friday, after TikTok unsuccessfully argued the law was unconstitutional for its impact on freedom of speech.