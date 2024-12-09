Republican senators giving ‘undefined’ Gabbard a chance on Syria

Republican senators have lots of questions about Tulsi Gabbard’s record on Syria. That doesn’t mean those views are disqualifying for her push to join Donald Trump’s administration.

Gabbard is stepping up her confirmation push this week on the Hill, taking meetings with senators that coincide with the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria. In 2017, the former Hawaii congresswoman Gabbard met with Assad; two years later, she said he is “not the enemy of the United States.”

Those views are drawing heightened scrutiny after Assad’s ouster from power over the weekend, piquing the interest of Republicans whose votes she needs to become Trump’s director of national intelligence.

AD

“To a lot of people, and I would put myself in that position, she’s too undefined to really form an opinion [on], so she needs to get out” and meet with more senators, said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of party leadership.

“She’s quoted as saying, ‘[Assad’s] not an enemy of the U.S.’ Let’s flesh that out. I will reserve opinion until” meeting with her, Capito added.

Gabbard is just beginning to make the rounds in the Senate, earning the support of some Republicans and plaudits from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. While she still has a lot of work to do to win 50 votes, she has not taken on as much public flak as other Trump nominees — defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth and former attorney general pick Matt Gaetz in particular.

AD

A onetime Democratic congresswoman and military veteran with a doveish view on foreign policy, Gabbard also faces questions about her sympathetic views toward Russia, whose leader Vladimir Putin is a longtime Assad ally. But given the timing of her confirmation push, Syria is front and center.

Notably, Gabbard aligned her view of Syria with Trump’s on Monday. In a statement released by the president-elect’s transition, she said she “wholeheartedly” agrees with Trump’s anti-interventionist position on Syria; the transition said the two are in “lockstep.”