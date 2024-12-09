Events Newsletters
Obamacare approval on the rise, new Gallup survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Dec 9, 2024, 6:44am EST
politicsNorth America
US President-elect Donald Trump
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
The News

It’s no surprise Republicans aren’t exactly rushing to repeal Obamacare.

Fifty-four percent of US adults approve of the Affordable Care Act, according to Gallup, including record highs of Democrats and Republicans.

And 62% of US adults say the federal government has the responsibility to ensure all Americans have health care coverage, a figure that has been steadily rising in recent years after reaching a low point during the bungled Obamacare rollout.

The public is divided on whether a government-run health care system or a private system is better, but the share of Republicans who favor a government-run system — 21% — is the highest on record.

House Speaker Mike Johnson backtracked after suggesting Republicans would try to gut Obamacare. Trump, who tried unsuccessfully to repeal the ACA during his first term, told NBC News he would only try again “if we find something better.

A line chart showing Americans’ approval of the Affordable Care Act by political party between 2012 and 2024
