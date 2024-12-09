Kari Lake a top contender to become Trump’s ambassador to Mexico

Kari Lake is a leading contender for the nomination as Donald Trump’s ambassador to Mexico, two people familiar with the situation told Semafor.

Lake won Trump’s endorsement in both her unsuccessful bids for statewide office in Arizona. The former news anchor and vocal proponent of stringent border security lost an Arizona Senate bid last month to Democratic Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego. She also lost a race for Arizona governor in 2022, although she has never officially acknowledged that result.

A staunch Trump ally, Lake has remained close to the president-elect over the last few years, backing his unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen. During her most recent run for office, Lake sought to moderate some of her positions, particularly on the topic of abortion.

She also made efforts to mend fences with some establishment Republicans whom she had sparred with in the past.

A Trump transition spokesperson declined to comment.

