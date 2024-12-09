China launches Nvidia antitrust probe, escalating ‘supply chain warfare’ with US

China’s markets regulator said it had launched a probe into US chipmaker Nvidia over suspected violations of its anti-monopoly law.

Nvidia is under scrutiny from various corners: The US Justice Department also sought information into whether the company had broken antitrust laws earlier this year, Bloomberg reported, and the head of France’s antitrust agency said Nvidia could face charges “one day” there at a press conference in July.

Nvidia has dominated the AI hardware market in recent years, with China ramping up efforts to build a homegrown alternative amid US sanctions.