Biden rushes aid for Kyiv as Trump presidency looms

US President Joe Biden announced a further package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $1 billion as his administration rushes to back Kyiv ahead of Donald Trump’s accession in January.

The additional support will provide Ukraine “with more drones, more rockets for its HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket] systems, and more support for crucial maintenance and sustainment,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum.

It comes as Trump said Sunday that Kyiv could “possibly” receive less aid when he takes office, and threatened again to leave NATO if other members “don’t pay their bills.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he was seeking a ”diplomatic resolution″ to the conflict, but added that he did not believe Putin wanted to end the war and that a “strong” Ukraine was a necessary prerequisite for diplomacy.