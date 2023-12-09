Will voters show up for Hong Kong’s ‘patriots-only’ election?

Karina Tsui /

Hong Kong will hold local elections on Sunday — a test of the city’s enthusiasm towards a “patriots only” system that has effectively prevented opposition candidates from running.

Residents will vote for fewer than 20% of the city’s 470 district council seats, while the rest will be chosen by Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee. Candidates deemed disloyal to Beijing are barred from standing — although many of them are already in self-exile, or behind bars.

Analysts predict that turnout on Sunday will be less than 30% — down from more than 70% in 2019, when opposition leaders won by a landslide.