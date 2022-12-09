Who is Yusaku Maezawa, the billionaire who bought every seat on SpaceX's first trip around the moon?

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Friday announced the group of eight people set to join him on a week-long trip on a SpaceX rocket that plans to travel into space and around the moon next year.

American DJ Steve Aoki, K-pop star T.O.P of the group Big Bang, and Indian television actor Dev Joshi are part of the crew with Maezawa.

Here's what you need to know about the man who in 2018 purchased every seat on the SpaceX flight for his privately funded voyage known as "dearMoon."