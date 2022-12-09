Russian opposition politician jailed for 8.5 years after condemning war in Ukraine

In a YouTube video posted in April, Yashin denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and said the Russian military was responsible for the massacre of civilians in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Yashin was tried for violating a recent law that prohibits Russians from criticizing or sharing false information about the country’s military.

He was initially fined 90,000 rubles ($1,400) in May for the comments made during a livestream, according to a July report in Russian state-affiliated news agency TASS. The prominent Kremlin critic was then arrested in July for spreading false information “based on political hatred,” TASS wrote.