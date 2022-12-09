Federal judge reportedly declines to hold Trump in contempt over Mar-a-Lago secret documents case

The Justice Department this week requested U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell hold Trump in contempt after the former president’s associates had repeatedly told investigators that all classified documents at Trump’s properties had been surrendered, only to find out there were more.

The DOJ wanted Trump or one of his associates to swear under oath that there are no more classified documents at any of his properties.

During a closed-door hearing Friday, Howell reportedly told the DOJ and Trump's legal team to resolve the issue themselves, rather than hold Trump in contempt.

Most recently, a team of experts hired by Trump to conduct searches discovered at least two documents that bore classification markings at a storage facility near Mar-a-Lago. Attorneys for the former president immediately notified investigators.