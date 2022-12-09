Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner exchange

The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist will now head to a local army medical center for a health evaluation, according to The New York Times.

The prisoner exchanged reportedly took place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden said he had spoken to Griner over the phone that morning alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner.

Bout had already arrived in Russia by Thursday, according to the Russian foreign ministry.