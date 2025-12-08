Events Email Briefings
Zelenskyy to meet European leaders in London

Dec 8, 2025, 6:48am EST
Zelenskyy in Ukraine.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet the leaders of France, Germany, and the UK in London today, as he faces US pressure to agree a peace deal with Russia.

Kyiv is pushing for changes to a White House-backed plan, which critics said was too sympathetic to the Kremlin’s demands; US President Donald Trump complained that Zelenskyy “hasn’t yet read the proposal.”

Europe’s military powers are concerned that the US will push Ukraine to give up territory, and have mostly presented a united front in voicing willingness to offer future military support and security guarantees. Much of that backing has yet to materialize, however, with key divisions remaining over putting troops on the ground and using frozen Russian funds to help Kyiv.

Tom Chivers
