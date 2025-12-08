Events Email Briefings
Washington security doctrine sparks European backlash

Dec 8, 2025, 6:48am EST
Donald Trump.
Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Washington’s new security doctrine makes explicit that Europe is no longer a US ally.

The Trump administration has for months been critical of its erstwhile partner, but its National Security Strategy published last week makes that stance official. It argued that Europe was too weak to be reliable, that the continent was facing “civilizational erasure” via mass immigration, and that the EU undermined national liberty.

The document “landed like a bucket of cold water in European capitals,” The Wall Street Journal reported, with an expert saying “the traditional trans-Atlantic relationship is dead.” One analyst said the document represented “a wholesale adoption of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s worldview disguised as US doctrine.”

A chart showing European respondents’ views on whether they consider Trump a friend or an enemy.
Tom Chivers
