Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump unveils $12 billion farmer aid package

Dec 8, 2025, 5:35pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Soybeans are irrigated in Platte County, Nebraska.
Karen Braun/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a $12 billion aid package for American farmers pummeled by Washington’s trade war.

The funding marks the latest chapter in the White House’s effort to defuse criticism that Trump’s tariffs are hurting US consumers and producers: China completely stopped purchasing US soybeans amid the countries’ tit-for-tat trade spat this year, and only began buying them again in late October.

Trump has ramped up an affordability push in recent weeks — including exempting several grocery items from tariffs — and is expected to tout his economic agenda in Pennsylvania Tuesday, as more Americans sour on his handling of the economy: A poll released Monday showed the majority of voters believe Trump is losing the battle against inflation.

Chart showing US soybean exports by destination since 2015
J.D. Capelouto
AD