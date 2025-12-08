Trump unveils $12 billion farmer aid package

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a $12 billion aid package for American farmers pummeled by Washington’s trade war.

The funding marks the latest chapter in the White House’s effort to defuse criticism that Trump’s tariffs are hurting US consumers and producers: China completely stopped purchasing US soybeans amid the countries’ tit-for-tat trade spat this year, and only began buying them again in late October.

Trump has ramped up an affordability push in recent weeks — including exempting several grocery items from tariffs — and is expected to tout his economic agenda in Pennsylvania Tuesday, as more Americans sour on his handling of the economy: A poll released Monday showed the majority of voters believe Trump is losing the battle against inflation.