Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Sudan Retold in London explores the country’s history through art

Dec 8, 2025, 9:15am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Sudan Retold exhibition.
Almas Art Foundation UK

Sudan Retold, an immersive exhibition underway in London, explores the country’s history through paintings, photography, and prose.

The show’s title is also the name of a newly released book about Sudan, updating an earlier edition published in 2019. Photos and mixed-media pieces about Khartoum’s neighborhood women’s associations, paintings based on old Sudanese studio portraits, and illustrated poems are among the works on display.

The map-like artwork of Reem Aljeally, a Cairo-based visual artist, “captures a side of Sudanese life largely unknown beyond its borders,” reported Hyphen. As Sudanese people grapple with the fallout of the ongoing civil war, the exhibition’s curator noted that art has stood at the forefront of the resistance. “It’s incredibly important as a catalyst — resisting erasure, resisting oppression and violence, and creating visibility for Sudan and its stories,” she said.

Preeti Jha
AD