Sudan Retold in London explores the country’s history through art

Sudan Retold, an immersive exhibition underway in London, explores the country’s history through paintings, photography, and prose.

The show’s title is also the name of a newly released book about Sudan, updating an earlier edition published in 2019. Photos and mixed-media pieces about Khartoum’s neighborhood women’s associations, paintings based on old Sudanese studio portraits, and illustrated poems are among the works on display.

The map-like artwork of Reem Aljeally, a Cairo-based visual artist, “captures a side of Sudanese life largely unknown beyond its borders,” reported Hyphen. As Sudanese people grapple with the fallout of the ongoing civil war, the exhibition’s curator noted that art has stood at the forefront of the resistance. “It’s incredibly important as a catalyst — resisting erasure, resisting oppression and violence, and creating visibility for Sudan and its stories,” she said.