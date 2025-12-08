Exclusive / Senate Republicans divided over expiring health care subsidies

Senate Republicans are leaning toward not proposing an alternative to Democrats’ health care subsidies legislation during a much-watched floor vote this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made, but President Donald Trump’s party may simply try to unite against Democrats’ three-year extension of expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits.

“We will clearly reject the Democrats’ offer,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “That creates the opportunity … for perhaps a bipartisan 60-vote health care cost measure.”

Republicans are deeply divided over how to address the expiring credits, as demonstrated at recent party meetings. Still, they say they are open to bipartisan negotiations.

And keep an eye on Sen. Rick Scott’s bill to redirect other ACA subsidies to consumers. Republican Study Committee Chair August Pfluger, R-Texas, supports it, potentially pressuring House leaders to take it up.