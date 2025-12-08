Events Email Briefings
Obamacare more popular with Americans than ever, poll finds

Dec 8, 2025, 5:09am EST
A sign with an ‘Obamacare’ logo
Mike Blake/Reuters

As Congress grapples with how to handle expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, Americans’ approval of Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health care law is hitting a new high.

Fifty-seven percent of US adults approve of the ACA, according to new polling from Gallup and West Health, three points higher than last year’s reading and a record high since Gallup started asking the question in 2012.

A chart showing approval of the Affordable Care Act by party, based on a Gallup survey.

The poll, conducted in November, spanned the government shutdown, during which Democrats tried to draw attention to the expiring subsidies. Independents — 63% of whom approve of the law — drove the uptick in approval.

Gallup also found that 73% of Americans believe the federal government should give funding to hospitals to cover medical costs for people without insurance, but support drops to 33% for covering all patients, including those living in the country illegally.

Morgan Chalfant
