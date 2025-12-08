Legendary architect Frank Gehry dies aged 96

The legendary architect Frank Gehry died, aged 96. Gehry was launched to public fame with the design of Spain’s Guggenheim Museum, which opened in 1997. Among architects, though, his breakthrough was more modest: The redesign of his California home, which he had bought in 1977. He won the Pritzker Architecture prize in 1989, with the judges comparing his work to jazz music in its “improvisation and… lively unpredictable spirit.” Bilbao’s titanium-clad Guggenheim, which revitalized the weary industrial city, was perhaps his masterpiece, but his other works, including the Fondation Louis Vuitton in France — “so ethereal that it looked as if it were made of blown glass,” per The New York Times — were also filled with “sculptural bravura and visceral power.”