Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Legendary architect Frank Gehry dies aged 96

Dec 8, 2025, 8:38am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Frank Gehry in front of the Walt Disney Concert Hall he designed in Los Angeles.
Mike Blake/Reuters

The legendary architect Frank Gehry died, aged 96. Gehry was launched to public fame with the design of Spain’s Guggenheim Museum, which opened in 1997. Among architects, though, his breakthrough was more modest: The redesign of his California home, which he had bought in 1977. He won the Pritzker Architecture prize in 1989, with the judges comparing his work to jazz music in its “improvisation and… lively unpredictable spirit.” Bilbao’s titanium-clad Guggenheim, which revitalized the weary industrial city, was perhaps his masterpiece, but his other works, including the Fondation Louis Vuitton in France — “so ethereal that it looked as if it were made of blown glass,” per The New York Times — were also filled with “sculptural bravura and visceral power.”

Tom Chivers
AD