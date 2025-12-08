Events Email Briefings
Fighting in Africa, SE Asia puts US peace deals at risk

Dec 8, 2025, 6:50am EST
M23 rebels. Arlette Bashizi/Reuters

Renewed fighting in Africa and Southeast Asia is undermining two US-brokered agreements that President Donald Trump has used to bolster his peacemaking credentials.

An intensifying conflict between Rwanda-backed rebels and the Congolese army risks undoing a deal signed in Washington just last week. The conflict, which has displaced thousands in recent days, also threatens the US goal of gaining control of DRC’s critical mineral deposits.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s overnight strikes on Cambodia left a peace agreement overseen by Trump in October “in danger of collapse,” CNN reported, with experts fearing that a rise in hostilities could reignite the conflict that left dozens dead and hundreds of thousands displaced this year.

