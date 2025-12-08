China’s trade surplus hits $1 trillion despite US tariffs

Chinese exporters further diversified away from the US as the country’s trade surplus topped $1 trillion, underscoring Beijing’s adaptation and resilience to American pressure.

Exports overall grew year-on-year despite plummeting sales to the US, new data showed: A trade truce between the world’s two biggest economies has proved durable so far, but tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the US remain at about 47.5%, while levies on American exports to the country are above 30%.

Chinese firms have instead ramped up sales to the EU, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is today expected to unveil a long-awaited aid package for US farmers who have been badly hit by plummeting sales to China.