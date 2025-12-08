China expands its military might

China appeared to be growing its military footprint across land, air, and sea in multiple geographies.

The country’s armed forces have built or upgraded several high-altitude airfields in its western regions, ostensibly part of efforts to project military power across the Himalayas — where it has a contested border with India — and in its own frontier provinces, The Wall Street Journal reported. And according to Reuters, Beijing’s navy has ramped up its deployment of naval forces across East Asian waters, including in disputed maritime territory, in an apparent show of force amid heightened tensions with Taiwan and Japan. “There’s a big outing,” one source told the outlet.