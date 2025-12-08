Abu Dhabi seeks to become a global financial center

Abu Dhabi today kicks off a week that will seek to cement the UAE capital’s increasingly central role in finance and geopolitics.

A laundry list of big names in banking and investing are attending the city-wide Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The event follows the finale to the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi, and recent talks between the US and Russia, highlighting the breadth of its ambitions.

Yet it is also facing criticism: Skeptics argue that its heavy reliance on state capital — its sovereign wealth funds have more than $2 trillion in assets — crowds out private investment, and there is growing international opprobrium over its alleged role supporting paramilitaries in Sudan’s civil war, charges it denies.