Dinosaur fossil bought for record $44.6M goes on display in New York

The most expensive dinosaur ever sold went on display at the American Museum of Natural History in New York this weekend.

Nicknamed Apex, the 27-foot-long Stegosaurus was a plated, spiky-tailed herbivore who roamed the earth 150 million years ago, before being discovered near the town of Dinosaur in present-day Colorado in 2022.

A hedge fund billionaire bought the skeleton at Sotheby’s for $44.6 million in July, toppling the previous record — for a T-rex named Stan — and underscoring fossils’ status as luxury collectibles for the superrich, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Paleontologists will now study the dinosaur, which will remain on display for four years. “Apex offers a unique window into our planet’s distant past,” its owner said.