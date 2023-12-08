US criticizes Israel over worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza

Jenna Moon /

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his strongest criticism of Israel so far, saying there was a “gap” between Israel’s stated intention of protecting civilians and the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

“It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection,” Blinken said on Thursday. His comments came amid mounting condemnation of Israel from the United Nations and other countries over deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces have encircled Khan Younis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip, and say they are closing in on Hamas leadership. More than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its bombing campaign in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.