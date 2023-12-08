Kendrick Lamar plays Rwanda as country flexes soft power

Jenna Moon /

U.S. Rapper Kendrick Lamar played a sold-out concert in Kigali, Rwanda this week, part of a pan-African tour hosted by Global Citizen’s Move Afrika program, which seeks to bolster local economies and entertainment infrastructure. Kigali is set to serve as the “anchor city” for the project.

Rwanda has often flexed its soft power in the region through entertainment contracts and sporting events, and the BBC described Lamar’s Wednesday night headline show as “an exercise in gaining soft power.”