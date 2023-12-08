Gene editing is now a medical reality

Diego Mendoza /

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first gene editing treatment, a breakthrough in medical technology that paves a new path for treating hundreds of diseases.

The new therapy treats sickle cell anemia by using CRISPR – a bacterial immunological response tool – to switch on a gene in patients’ blood that makes up for the mutated protein that causes sickle cell.

While the technology does not completely cure patients – and advocates are already alarmed about its price tag – preliminary data suggests the treatment means that the more than 100,000 Americans living with the disease could ultimately avoid undergoing bone marrow transplants, currently the best remedy for sickle cell anemia.