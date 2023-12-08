Chinese residents fear the return of COVID-era controls

Karina Tsui /

Residents across several Chinese provinces are alarmed at the apparent resurgence of pandemic-era digital health codes — which appear to have remained on government apps on people’s phones.

The red, yellow, and green code, which was required for day-to-day travel during China’s years-long COVID lockdown, was abruptly scrapped a year ago — along with other measures. But as a wave of respiratory illness sweeps the nation, residents are concerned that the government will, once again, restrict people’s movements through location tracking and mandatory testing.

Chinese authorities reportedly censored a local news outlet’s story about some provinces bringing back the COVID-tracking app, which cited trending social media posts about the hashtag “Green health codes reappear in Sichuan, Guangdong.” Officials told the outlet that some aspects of the government app were never changed, and that the app’s ability to impose travel restrictions had been deactivated since February.