What you need to know about Viktor Bout, the ‘merchant of death,’ traded for Brittney Griner

Viktor Bout, 55, is a Russian arms dealer who was sentenced in the U.S. in 2012 to 25 years in prison for conspiring to kill Americans, providing material support to terrorist organizations, and trading anti-aircraft missiles.

He was arrested in Thailand in 2008, and later extradited to the U.S.

Bout, who served in the Soviet military and speaks six languages, ​​is accused of arming terrorist organizations with weaponry that was abandoned during the fall of the Soviet Union. His trial in the U.S. focused on the arms he traded to the Colombian guerrilla group FARC. In their 2007 biography of Bout, writers Douglas Farah and Stephen Braun alleged he sold arms to Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan.

Bout was dubbed the “merchant of death” by former British Foreign Office minister Peter Hain in 2003, who spoke about the allegations surrounding Bout’s arms deals during a session of the U.K parliament.

Bout has always maintained his innocence, and the Kremlin has previously called for his release back to Russia.