Watch: Putin sips champagne as he justifies attacks on Ukraine's energy supplies

During a champagne reception, Putin raised a toast to high-ranking Kremlin officials receiving awards, and admitted Russia is intentionally sabotaging Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

He blamed Ukraine for the provocation, saying: "But who started it? Who hit the Crimean Bridge? Who blew up the Lursk nuclear power plant?"

Putin said that Russia would not be deterred by the global outrage over the continued attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

"As soon as we move and do something in response, they scream and shout," he said. "This will not interfere with our combat missions."