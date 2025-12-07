US to probe food supply chain

The US signaled it could crack down on foreign companies accused of price-fixing and raising food costs.

The White House’s investigation into the country’s food supply chain is part of President Donald Trump’s drive to bring down costs, after Democrats last month ran successful campaigns focused on affordability.

Trump has also ordered a probe into rising meat prices, blaming “majority foreign owned” companies.

But the investigations highlight “a key tension of his domestic policy,” Axios wrote. “It has proven difficult to have cheap food without cheap foreign labor, imports and capital.”

Trump faces another tension on monetary policy: Some economists warn inflation could worsen if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates on Wednesday, even as Trump repeatedly pushes for lower borrowing costs.